Ukraine to create testing range for AI demining technology

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry is considering the creation of a testing range in Ukraine to evaluate new technologies for mine clearance, including those involving artificial intelligence.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

The initiative from the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety was discussed at a working meeting with specialists from the Defence Ministry, Ministry of Economy, State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UN Development Programme, and other organisations.

Quote from Colonel Olha Drobot, a representative of the National Mine Action Authority Secretariat: "The range, managed by the Ministry of Defence, could become a unique platform for joint research, testing, and training."

Drobot explained that modern technologies and their development significantly accelerate the non-technical inspection of areas, speeding up humanitarian demining, improving mine clearance specialists’ safety, and reducing risks for civilians.

The meeting also covered new approaches to analysing satellite and aerial imagery for mapping mined areas, as well as the use of neural networks for automatic minefield detection and the integration of AI algorithms into planning and safe demining processes.

Background: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov announced the deployment of fully integrated robotic units within the Armed Forces brigades on the front lines, building on the experience gained by the military from using unmanned ground systems.

