Witnesses to Russian war crimes: Ukraine brings four more children back from occupation

The Russians threatened to take some of the children away from their families. Stock photo: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Four children aged 10 to 17 have been brought back from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast to government-controlled territory of Ukraine. The Russians had threatened to take some of them away from their families.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Save Ukraine

Details: Oleh, a 17-year-old boy who "openly opposed forced Russification" at a local school, managed to leave for Ukrainian-controlled territory. Oleh once sneaked into an occupation checkpoint with a friend and they wrote "Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" on some concrete blocks.

Fifteen-year-old twins Eva and Yehor, whose grandfather did not allow them to attend Russian schools where the Russian curriculum is taught, are also among the children who have returned.

Quote from Save Ukraine: "He told the occupiers directly that the children would study online, although they constantly threatened to take the children away."

Details: Ten-year-old Mykyta, whose parents were killed in a Russian attack, has also escaped from the occupation. When he lost his mother and father, the Russians threatened to separate him from his grandmother and put him in an orphanage. Now Mykyta and his grandmother are safe.

Quote from Save Ukraine: "The story of each rescued person is sad and significant, because the children who ended up in the temporarily occupied territories have witnessed the crimes of the Russian Federation against humanity and against childhood."

Background: Five children aged between 8 to 17 were brought back from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast to Ukrainian-controlled territory in early February.

