Five children brought back to Ukraine from occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 February 2025, 13:42
Five children from Kherson Oblast are brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory. Photo: vikabest88@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Another five children have been brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. The youngest child is 8 years old, the oldest is 17.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Oleksandr Prokudin reports that the rescued children are three boys and two girls aged 8 to 17, including an orphaned child.

The rescued children are in complete safety and receive all the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Previously: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, said that 12 Ukrainian children had been brought back home from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

The official says that among those rescued are children who have survived unbearable ordeals:

  • A girl, 16, whose mother died because of the negligence of the Russian medical services;
  • A boy, 17, who was issued a draft notice to the Russian military;
  • Children who were subjected to attempts of Russification through 'educational camps';
  • A girl, 8, who was tried to be taken away from her father because he refused to obtain Russian citizenship.

Background: Two children who had lived in the occupation all their lives were also returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Inna and Anton's hometown was seized by Russians back in 2014.

