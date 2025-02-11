President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has supported the purchase of Russian-made energy units from Bulgaria to complete the construction of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 11 February

Details: Zelenskyy stated that amendments allowing the acquisition of Russian-made energy units from Bulgaria would facilitate the completion of two Khmelnytskyi NPP units. He noted that these units could potentially cover Ukraine’s energy needs, which are currently met through imports.

The president also addressed criticism of the purchase, stating that those opposing the acquisition of Russian equipment for the plant have vested interests in maintaining higher energy prices.

Quote: "Of course, there are some voices of criticism. But these are the voices of those for whom cheap energy in Ukraine is simply not profitable- they fill their pockets or the pockets of those they depend on from higher energy prices than nuclear power."

