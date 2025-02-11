Poland reports Russian military aircraft violated its airspace

Poland has reported that a Russian Su-24MR military aircraft has violated its airspace over territorial waters.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The incident occurred on Tuesday, 11 February, at 14:09 over the eastern part of Gdańsk Bay. The Polish military stated that the violation was caused by a malfunction in the aircraft’s navigation system.

The Polish command reported that the aircraft "penetrated Polish airspace to a maximum depth of 6.5 km and remained there for 1 minute and 12 seconds".

Quote: "Polish armed forces' radar systems were tracking the aircraft. Its flight path was immediately adjusted after intervention from the Russian Armed Forces’ navigator," the statement read.

Polish officials also confirmed they were in contact with the Russian side, which admitted to the airspace violation and attributed it to a navigation system failure.

Background:

In April 2023, debris from a missile was discovered near Bydgoszcz, a city in northern Poland far from the eastern borders. It was believed to be an X-55 missile that entered Polish territory during a Russian airstrike on Ukrainian cities in December 2022.

Following Russia’s large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 26 August 2024, Poland reported another airspace violation by an "aerial object", possibly a drone. The object was not intercepted, and its debris was never found. The Speaker of the Polish Sejm suggested that what appeared on radar could have been a "weather anomaly".

