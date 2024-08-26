All Sections
Poland says its airspace was violated by "flying object" during morning Russian attack

Mariya YemetsMonday, 26 August 2024, 14:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Polish army has reported a violation of Poland’s airspace during the Russian missile and drone attack against Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland stated that during Russia’s morning air attack on Ukrainian cities, an "aerial object" entered Polish airspace near the Ukrainian city of Chervonohrad, and that the object was not a missile. The announcement was made at 13:00 Polish time.

General Maciej Klisz said the object was likely to be a drone, and a search for it on Polish territory was still underway.

He said that at least three radar stations had detected the object.

Klisz suggested that the drone might have come down near the town of Tyszowice located on the Polish side of the border, near the Ukrainian settlements of Chervonohrad and Sokol. The town is about 30 km away from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Background: 

  • Poland scrambled military aircraft again during Russia’s massive attack on the morning of 26 August. This has been the standard procedure since a Russian missile entered Polish airspace during a nighttime Russian attack on Ukraine on 24 March. The missile entered near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin Voivodeship and remained in Polish airspace for 39 seconds.
  • Poland’s Defence Minister later said the Polish military would have downed the Russian missile if there had been signs that it was heading towards a target in Polish territory.
  • Last week, Romania discovered debris from another Shahed drone on its territory near the River Danube.
  • There have been reports of disruptions in Moldova’s power system following the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine.

