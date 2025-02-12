All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him

STANISLAV POHORILOV, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:19
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Vasyl Maliuk detains the mole. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that a Russian FSB mole has been exposed within its ranks: the chief of staff at the SSU’s Anti-Terrorist Centre.

Source: SSU press service; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Quote: "The traitor was detained this morning personally by Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. The chief of staff of the Security Service’s Anti-Terrorist Centre turned out to be working for the enemy."

Advertisement:

Details: The SSU did not name the traitor, but according to Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service, it is Colonel Dmytro Koziura.

Maliuk said the SSU had documented 14 episodes of the mole’s illegal activities.

Quote from the press service: "The Head of the Security Service was personally a member of the operational and investigative group that was evaluating the traitor, and he led the operation to detain him. Vasyl Maliuk directly reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Supreme Commander-in-Chief and President of Ukraine, on every stage of the special operation."

Quote from Maliuk: "This was a highly complex investigation and subsequent multi-step implementation, during which we used all possible overt and covert forms and methods of our activity, as well as the entire possible range of operational and technical measures. Using encrypted software bookmarks, we penetrated the traitor's devices – mobile phones and computers. We were effectively living with him, conducting audio and video monitoring. In the process, we were able to properly document the traitor's collection of relevant information and his transmission of it to the enemy."

More details: The SSU has been reportedly passing disinformation to the Russians through the mole for a long time: first as part of counter-intelligence measures, and later as part of the criminal investigation.

"The Security Service’s self-purification continues. No matter how hard the enemy tries to infiltrate our ranks – they think they have every possible form and method of secrecy – they will not succeed. Because we detect them, document them and detain them in a timely manner," Maliuk said.

The SSU has promised to provide details of the special operation in the near future.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Security Service of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine and Anti-Corruption Bureau expose former defence conglomerate official in US$25m embezzlement scheme
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
Two young men detained for attempting to blow up police officers – photos
RECENT NEWS
15:40
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
15:18
Russian drone found in Moldova
14:53
Russia disrupts IAEA mission rotation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again, using blackmail and provocations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
14:47
Kyivgas checks damaged buildings in one of Kyiv's districts
14:37
Wizz Air to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if ceasefire comes into effect
14:20
Russia's Sakhalin has nowhere to store unsold Russian oil
14:03
Ukraine no longer forms new brigades, focusing on additional personnel
13:58
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says
13:57
EXPLAINERWhy Fico wants to ban one of Slovakia's opposition parties and what consequences it may bear
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: