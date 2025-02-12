Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that a Russian FSB mole has been exposed within its ranks: the chief of staff at the SSU’s Anti-Terrorist Centre.

Source: SSU press service; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Quote: "The traitor was detained this morning personally by Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. The chief of staff of the Security Service’s Anti-Terrorist Centre turned out to be working for the enemy."

Details: The SSU did not name the traitor, but according to Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service, it is Colonel Dmytro Koziura.

Maliuk said the SSU had documented 14 episodes of the mole’s illegal activities.

Quote from the press service: "The Head of the Security Service was personally a member of the operational and investigative group that was evaluating the traitor, and he led the operation to detain him. Vasyl Maliuk directly reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Supreme Commander-in-Chief and President of Ukraine, on every stage of the special operation."

Quote from Maliuk: "This was a highly complex investigation and subsequent multi-step implementation, during which we used all possible overt and covert forms and methods of our activity, as well as the entire possible range of operational and technical measures. Using encrypted software bookmarks, we penetrated the traitor's devices – mobile phones and computers. We were effectively living with him, conducting audio and video monitoring. In the process, we were able to properly document the traitor's collection of relevant information and his transmission of it to the enemy."

More details: The SSU has been reportedly passing disinformation to the Russians through the mole for a long time: first as part of counter-intelligence measures, and later as part of the criminal investigation.

"The Security Service’s self-purification continues. No matter how hard the enemy tries to infiltrate our ranks – they think they have every possible form and method of secrecy – they will not succeed. Because we detect them, document them and detain them in a timely manner," Maliuk said.

The SSU has promised to provide details of the special operation in the near future.

