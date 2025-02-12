All Sections
NYT reveal whom US will trade to Russia in exchange for release of American prisoner

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:25
NYT reveal whom US will trade to Russia in exchange for release of American prisoner
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United States will return Alexander Vinnik, a cybercriminal convicted of cryptocurrency fraud, to Russia in exchange for the release of American citizen Marc Fogel.

Source: The New York Times, citing an unnamed US official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official emphasised that Vinnik had not committed violent crimes and, as part of the exchange, agreed to forfeit assets worth tens of millions of dollars.

Vinnik managed BTC-e, once one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. He was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of laundering US$4 billion through the platform.

After legal proceedings in France and Greece, he was extradited to the US, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a potential 20-year prison sentence.

Background: 

  • On 11 December, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow to retrieve Marc Fogel, a teacher who had spent over three years in Russian prison on drug possession charges.
  • US President Donald Trump welcomed the American’s release and expressed hope that the move could help facilitate efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that in exchange for Fogel, a Russian citizen currently imprisoned in the US will soon be returned to Russia. 

