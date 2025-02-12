NYT reveal whom US will trade to Russia in exchange for release of American prisoner

The United States will return Alexander Vinnik, a cybercriminal convicted of cryptocurrency fraud, to Russia in exchange for the release of American citizen Marc Fogel.

Source: The New York Times, citing an unnamed US official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official emphasised that Vinnik had not committed violent crimes and, as part of the exchange, agreed to forfeit assets worth tens of millions of dollars.

Vinnik managed BTC-e, once one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. He was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of laundering US$4 billion through the platform.

After legal proceedings in France and Greece, he was extradited to the US, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a potential 20-year prison sentence.

Background:

On 11 December, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow to retrieve Marc Fogel, a teacher who had spent over three years in Russian prison on drug possession charges.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the American’s release and expressed hope that the move could help facilitate efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that in exchange for Fogel, a Russian citizen currently imprisoned in the US will soon be returned to Russia.

