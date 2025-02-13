All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defence assets worth almost US$107 million

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 13 February 2025, 08:49
Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defence assets worth almost US$107 million
Norway flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Norway has stated that it wants to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner (nearly US$107 million).

Source: report from the Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik stated during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) that air defence is Ukraine’s highest military priority and is crucial for protecting both military and civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sandvik: "Norway allocated over 6 billion Norwegian kroner [US$534.5 million] for Ukraine’s air defence in 2024. Recently, the government decided to allocate an additional 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner for air defence systems for Ukraine."

Details: Norway informed Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov about the provision of more air defence systems, which will be purchased from the United States under the JUMPSTART program.

These funds are part of the 22.5 billion Norwegian kroner (US$2 billion) allocated for Ukraine’s military support in 2025 under the Nansen programme.

As part of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, Norway also announced its joining of the drone coalition.

For reference: The drone coalition, which provides Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles, was established in 2023 and is led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

Background

  • In July 2024, the countries participating in the drone coalition signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they created a joint fund worth €45 million.
  • Since the beginning of 2025, it has been expected that the drone coalition members will begin large-scale deliveries of various types of drones to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Norwayair defence
Advertisement:
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
All News
Norway
Norway confirms its diplomats came under Russian fire in Odesa
Russian missile strike on Odesa: Norwegian diplomats were at epicentre of attack
Norway arrests vessel with Russian crew over suspicion of damaging Baltic cable
RECENT NEWS
10:36
NATO Secretary General comments on Trump-Putin phone call
10:27
Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation
10:14
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine
09:58
Moldova reports Russian drones flying in from Ukraine: one of them explodes
09:52
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, wounding woman
09:28
Ukraine's air defence downs 85 drones in 10 oblasts
09:25
NATO Secretary General and Canadian PM discuss NATO's role in supporting Ukraine's defence
09:15
Russians hit apartment building in centre of Kherson: two people injured – video
08:49
Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defence assets worth almost US$107 million
08:47
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: