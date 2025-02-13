Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defence assets worth almost US$107 million

Norway has stated that it wants to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner (nearly US$107 million).

Source: report from the Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik stated during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) that air defence is Ukraine’s highest military priority and is crucial for protecting both military and civilian infrastructure.

Quote from Sandvik: "Norway allocated over 6 billion Norwegian kroner [US$534.5 million] for Ukraine’s air defence in 2024. Recently, the government decided to allocate an additional 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner for air defence systems for Ukraine."

Details: Norway informed Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov about the provision of more air defence systems, which will be purchased from the United States under the JUMPSTART program.

These funds are part of the 22.5 billion Norwegian kroner (US$2 billion) allocated for Ukraine’s military support in 2025 under the Nansen programme.

As part of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, Norway also announced its joining of the drone coalition.

For reference: The drone coalition, which provides Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles, was established in 2023 and is led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

Background:

In July 2024, the countries participating in the drone coalition signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they created a joint fund worth €45 million.

Since the beginning of 2025, it has been expected that the drone coalition members will begin large-scale deliveries of various types of drones to Ukraine.

