Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Romania scrambled fighter jets because of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's border regions on the night of 12-13 February.

Source: a statement by the Romanian Ministry of Defence

Details: Radar monitoring and surveillance systems detected flying targets that changed flight routes in several sections of Ukraine's airspace.

An air-raid warning was also issued for Tulcea and Galați counties.

Two Romanian Air Force F-16s, followed by two Spanish Air Force Eurofighter aircraft, took off to observe and monitor the area's airspace as part of NATO Air Policing.

At around 00:30, the Romanian Ministry of Defence's radar systems detected an air target that briefly crossed national airspace from the direction of the Ukrainian village of Reni, approximately 1 km inland, before heading back towards Ukrainian airspace.

Meantime, there were reports of a possible impact zone in Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border, although no substantial damage was observed.

At 01:10, both counties issued the all-clear, and the fighter jets returned to their air bases.

Romania informed allied structures of the situation in real time following the attacks and is maintaining close communication with them.

Background:

It was also reported that during the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, several drones flew into Moldova, one of which exploded.

The day before, Moldova reported the discovery of a drone in a field near the village of Salcia, Taraclia district.

