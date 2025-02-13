All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 13 February 2025, 10:14
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine
Romanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Romania scrambled fighter jets because of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's border regions on the night of 12-13 February.

Source: a statement by the Romanian Ministry of Defence

Details: Radar monitoring and surveillance systems detected flying targets that changed flight routes in several sections of Ukraine's airspace. 

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning was also issued for Tulcea and Galați counties.

Two Romanian Air Force F-16s, followed by two Spanish Air Force Eurofighter aircraft, took off to observe and monitor the area's airspace as part of NATO Air Policing.

At around 00:30, the Romanian Ministry of Defence's radar systems detected an air target that briefly crossed national airspace from the direction of the Ukrainian village of Reni, approximately 1 km inland, before heading back towards Ukrainian airspace.

Meantime, there were reports of a possible impact zone in Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border, although no substantial damage was observed. 

At 01:10, both counties issued the all-clear, and the fighter jets returned to their air bases. 

Romania informed allied structures of the situation in real time following the attacks and is maintaining close communication with them.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Romania
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
All News
Romania
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Romanian Foreign Ministry confirms unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty after far-right Romanian presidential candidate's statements
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
RECENT NEWS
11:34
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace
11:10
Scholz: Peace in Ukraine must not be forced
11:04
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
11:03
German defence minister: Better if US didn't make concessions before talks
10:45
Pentagon chief: Trump's talks with Putin are not betrayal of Ukraine
10:36
NATO Secretary General comments on Trump-Putin phone call
10:31
Trump's former adviser says Trump "has effectively surrendered to Putin"
10:27
Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation
10:14
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine
09:58
updatedMoldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: