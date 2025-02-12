Russian drone found in Moldova

A drone was discovered in a field near the settlement of Salcia in Taraclia District, Moldova.

Source: Moldovan newspaper TV8, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The area where the drone was found has been cordoned off, and bomb disposal experts are conducting a thorough inspection. A preliminary examination determined that the drone did not contain explosives.

There are no risks or threats to public safety in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

A Russian drone in a field near the settlement of Salcia Photo: Nokta

Police have urged citizens who find downed drones or other suspicious devices not to approach or touch them and to immediately report them to emergency services.

Russian troops frequently use such unarmed drones in attacks on Ukraine to exhaust Ukrainian air defence systems.

Background:

After the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian drones have repeatedly crashed in Moldova.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that a Russian missile violated Moldova's airspace on 24 December.

