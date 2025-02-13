All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace – photos

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 13 February 2025, 09:58
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace – photos
Drone debris. Photo: Maia Sandu on Twitter (X)

Several Russian drones entered the Moldovan airspace on the night of 12-13 February during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, one of which exploded.

Source: NewsMaker, a Moldovan news outlet, with reference to the General Police Inspectorate 

Details: One of the drones fell into a field near the village of Ciumai, Taraclia district, and another exploded in a field between the town of Ceadîr Lunga and the village of Valea Perjei.

Advertisement:
 
 Photo: newsmaker

The General Inspectorate of Police said the drone pieces found in Ceadîr Lunga belong to a Russian-made drone.

 
 Photo: newsmaker

The border police reported that no one was injured in the explosions. The areas are isolated, and the relevant authorities are examining the wreckage.

 
Photo: newsmaker

"Currently, bomb disposal experts are conducting investigations at both scenes. The drones will be examined in more detail soon. Early investigations indicate that the pieces found in Ceadîr Lunga belong to a Russian drone," the General Police Inspectorate said.

After the Russian attack, recorded at 23:05 by the staff of the Cișmichioi border crossing point, the Reni-Giurgiulești border crossing point suspended operations and all employees were evacuated.

Background:

  • The day before, Moldova reported the discovery of a drone in a field near the village of Salcia, Taraclia district.
  • Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian UAVs have repeatedly crashed in Moldova.
  • Moldovan airspace has also been violated by missiles, which has been condemned by the Moldovan authorities.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Moldova
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
All News
Moldova
Russian drone found in Moldova
Unrecognised Transnistria rejects €60 million EU aid but keeps gas supply
Zelenskyy appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Moldova contrary to expectations
RECENT NEWS
11:34
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace
11:10
Scholz: Peace in Ukraine must not be forced
11:04
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
11:03
German defence minister: Better if US didn't make concessions before talks
10:45
Pentagon chief: Trump's talks with Putin are not betrayal of Ukraine
10:36
NATO Secretary General comments on Trump-Putin phone call
10:31
Trump's former adviser says Trump "has effectively surrendered to Putin"
10:27
Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation
10:14
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine
09:58
updatedMoldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: