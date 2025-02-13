Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace – photos

Several Russian drones entered the Moldovan airspace on the night of 12-13 February during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, one of which exploded.

Source: NewsMaker, a Moldovan news outlet, with reference to the General Police Inspectorate

Details: One of the drones fell into a field near the village of Ciumai, Taraclia district, and another exploded in a field between the town of Ceadîr Lunga and the village of Valea Perjei.

The General Inspectorate of Police said the drone pieces found in Ceadîr Lunga belong to a Russian-made drone.

The border police reported that no one was injured in the explosions. The areas are isolated, and the relevant authorities are examining the wreckage.

"Currently, bomb disposal experts are conducting investigations at both scenes. The drones will be examined in more detail soon. Early investigations indicate that the pieces found in Ceadîr Lunga belong to a Russian drone," the General Police Inspectorate said.

After the Russian attack, recorded at 23:05 by the staff of the Cișmichioi border crossing point, the Reni-Giurgiulești border crossing point suspended operations and all employees were evacuated.

Background:

The day before, Moldova reported the discovery of a drone in a field near the village of Salcia, Taraclia district.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian UAVs have repeatedly crashed in Moldova.

Moldovan airspace has also been violated by missiles, which has been condemned by the Moldovan authorities.

This news has been updated since publication.

