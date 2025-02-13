All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

German defence minister: Better if US didn't make concessions before talks

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 13 February 2025, 11:03
German defence minister: Better if US didn't make concessions before talks
Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, commenting on US President Donald Trump's phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, emphasised that Europe must also be part of these discussions.

Source: Pistorius in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said that Europe must be involved in the negotiations, especially if Trump expects European allies to take on a peacekeeping role in any future agreement, as suggested by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.  

Advertisement:

He added that if Putin is serious about peace talks, he must prove it by halting attacks on Ukraine.  

Pistorius also cautioned that "it would be better if the US did not offer concessions to Russia before negotiations even begin", referring to issues like Ukraine’s NATO membership or any territorial compromises.  

The German defence minister stressed that a quick peace deal will not necessarily address all concerns about Russia’s actions in the region. He warned that Europe cannot afford to "sit back and relax".  

In addition, Pistorius urged caution against overly optimistic reactions to the prospect of peace talks, noting that Putin continues to provoke Europe and remains a threat.

Background:

  • On 12 February, Hegseth said that restoring Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal and that the US does not consider Ukraine’s NATO membership a likely outcome of any peace agreement.  
  • He also said that, moving forward, Europe should take on the primary role in supplying both lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyUSA
Advertisement:
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
All News
Germany
German court allows first extradition of Ukrainian who refused to serve in military
Pro-Russian German politician calls cost of Ukraine's resistance "absurd"
War in Ukraine to be main topic at Munich conference, US secretary of state says
RECENT NEWS
13:42
Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones
13:28
Ukraine destroys 2 radar systems at military base near Moscow – video
12:58
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
12:54
French Foreign Ministry recalls failure of Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, calls for greater efforts for peace
12:25
Zelenskyy's team invites Trump to Ukraine through Ukrainian Railways ad
11:58
Russia blocks education for children from occupied areas
11:34
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace
11:10
Scholz: Peace in Ukraine must not be forced
11:04
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
11:03
German defence minister: Better if US didn't make concessions before talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: