All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 13 February 2025, 13:42
Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones
HX-2 attack drones. Photo: Helsing

European defence technology company Helsing has announced the production of 6,000 AI-powered HX-2 attack drones for Ukraine.

Source: Helsing’s statement on Thursday, 13 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The company stated that HX-2 is "an electrically propelled X-wing precision munition with up to 100 km range".

Advertisement:

It is enhanced with onboard artificial intelligence, ensuring full resistance to electronic warfare.

Another key feature is its ability to operate within Helsing’s Altra reconnaissance-strike software, allowing multiple HX-2 drones to assemble into swarms controlled by a single human operator.

HX-2 was designed for mass production at a significantly lower unit cost than conventional systems, addressing the growing capability gap in modern ground warfare.

Helsing co-founder Gundbert Scherf stated that the company is "scaling up production of HX-2 in response to additional orders from Ukraine".

The company added that this follows a previous order for 4,000 HF-1 attack drones, which are currently being delivered to Ukraine in partnership with Ukrainian industry.

The new batch of drones positions Helsing as one of the world’s largest producers of attack UAVs.

Background:

  • On 14 January, Ukraine received a military aid package from Germany, including 600 HF-1 attack drones.
  • On 12 February, the United Kingdom announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth £150 million (about US$186 million).
  • On 13 February, Norway announced plans to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner (about US$107 million).

Support UP or become our patron!

aid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against five Ukrainian oligarchs
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
All News
aid for Ukraine
Netherlands to hand over 25 YPR armoured vehicles to Ukraine
EU forms supervisory board for Ukraine Facility
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:39
EXPLAINERHow Trump set the negotiation wheel in motion and what he demands from Ukraine
14:17
A facility to recycle used military vehicle tyres to be launched in Ukraine
14:01
USAID suspension leaves Poland's main centre for Ukrainian refugees without funds
13:42
Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones
13:28
Ukraine destroys 2 radar systems at military base near Moscow – video
13:12
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation refuses to comment on "possible treason" case of Ukrainian 5th president
12:58
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
12:54
French Foreign Ministry recalls failure of Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, calls for greater efforts for peace
12:25
Zelenskyy's team invites Trump to Ukraine through Ukrainian Railways ad
11:58
Russia blocks education for children from occupied areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: