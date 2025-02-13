Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones

European defence technology company Helsing has announced the production of 6,000 AI-powered HX-2 attack drones for Ukraine.

Source: Helsing’s statement on Thursday, 13 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The company stated that HX-2 is "an electrically propelled X-wing precision munition with up to 100 km range".

It is enhanced with onboard artificial intelligence, ensuring full resistance to electronic warfare.

Another key feature is its ability to operate within Helsing’s Altra reconnaissance-strike software, allowing multiple HX-2 drones to assemble into swarms controlled by a single human operator.

HX-2 was designed for mass production at a significantly lower unit cost than conventional systems, addressing the growing capability gap in modern ground warfare.

Helsing co-founder Gundbert Scherf stated that the company is "scaling up production of HX-2 in response to additional orders from Ukraine".

The company added that this follows a previous order for 4,000 HF-1 attack drones, which are currently being delivered to Ukraine in partnership with Ukrainian industry.

The new batch of drones positions Helsing as one of the world’s largest producers of attack UAVs.

Background:

On 14 January, Ukraine received a military aid package from Germany, including 600 HF-1 attack drones.

On 12 February, the United Kingdom announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth £150 million (about US$186 million).

On 13 February, Norway announced plans to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner (about US$107 million).

