Russians attack Kramatorsk killing 1 person and injuring 5 – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 13 February 2025, 16:36
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces dropped two bombs on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 13 February, killing a 46-year-old man and injuring five people.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Kramatorsk has come under enemy fire targeting an industrial zone and a residential area. All appropriate services are responding."

Details: Honcharenko later added that people had been injured in the bombardment.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Update: Later, an early report of the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the Russians struck Kramatorks with what is likely a FAB-250 bomb fitted with an UMPK unified gliding and correction module.

Preliminarily, a man, 46, died from the injuries he sustained. His brother has sustained grave injuries and is in a serious condition.

A 16-year-old girl, a 84-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man are among the injured as well. They sustained explosive injuries.

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians also damaged two houses and several cars.

