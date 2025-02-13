Russians attack vehicle in Kherson with drone, killing two

The Russian forces attacked a car in Kherson’s Dnipro district with a drone on the evening of 13 February, killing two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Direct speech: "At around 16:30, Russian forces attacked a car in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone.

Advertisement:

Due to an explosive being dropped on the vehicle, two people sustained fatal injuries – a 58-year-old woman and a 62-year-old ambulance driver who was on a personal errand."

Details: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian army struck the village of Rozlyv in the Bilozerka hromada. A 51-year-old woman suffered blast injuries and a concussion after the strike on a residential building. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!