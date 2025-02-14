All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia replenished tanks lost in 2024, but future issues loom, ISW says

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 February 2025, 05:00
Russia replenished tanks lost in 2024, but future issues loom, ISW says
A destroyed tank. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia produced and refurbished more than 1,500 tanks and 2,800 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in 2024, which allowed it to compensate for last year's losses in armoured vehicles. However, analysts estimate that Russia may face a shortage of spare parts and technical difficulties in the future.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The British International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) estimates that Russia has replaced its tank losses and recovered around 75% of its other armoured vehicle losses from 2024.

Advertisement:

Quote: "IISS assessed that Russia's ongoing effort to expand the Russian military and create new units is exacerbating equipment shortages and noted that Russia may also be suffering from a shortage of spare parts to refurbish tanks and armoured vehicles.

IISS assessed that it is highly likely that the Soviet-era tanks and armoured vehicles remaining in Russia's stores are in a deteriorated condition, which may complicate Russia's ability to offset high equipment losses in 2025 and beyond."

Details: ISW analysts believe that the Russian military command is trying to balance the distribution of refurbished and newly produced equipment between new units and those that have been in combat for a long time.

Quote: "Russia may struggle to adequately equip its units with materiel in the long term if the Russian military continues to burn through Soviet-era vehicle stocks without significantly increasing Russia's ability to produce new tanks and armoured vehicles."

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 13 February:

  • Ukraine's European partners announced new military assistance to Ukraine amid the 12 February Ukraine Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format) meeting.
  • Russia reportedly lost just over 5,000 tanks and armoured vehicles during 2024 compared with 3,000 in 2023.
  • IISS noted that Russia has adapted some of its tactics to address ongoing equipment shortages and is increasingly relying on infantry-led assaults to advance along the frontline.
  • It remains unclear if Russia can repair and newly-produce a sufficient number of tanks and armoured vehicles to replace losses in Ukraine and equip new Russian units.
  • Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS) assessed that Russia is attempting to build its capabilities not only to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine but also to prepare for a potential future war with NATO, which is consistent with ISW's assessments about ongoing Russian efforts to prepare its military and society for a future conflict with NATO in the medium to long term.
  • Ukrainian forces continue to target Russian energy and military infrastructure as part of an ongoing strike campaign against Russian defence industrial enterprises.
  • The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on 13 February the termination of the Moldovan-Russian Intergovernmental Agreement on the establishment and functioning of Russian cultural centres in Moldova in response to ongoing reports of Russian drones violating Moldovan airspace.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Borova and Siversk.
  • Russian officials continue efforts to increase recruitment for the "BARS-Bryansk" volunteer territorial defence detachment.

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWRussian Armed ForcesRussiaweapons
Advertisement:
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
All News
ISW
ISW analyses ways Russia prepares for war with NATO
ISW: Kremlin may prepare attacks and murder of oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine
Russia sends officers to North Korea to share war knowledge under guise of rehabilitation – ISW
RECENT NEWS
09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
09:07
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
08:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 133 drones, 131 of which fail to reach their target
08:25
Russian forces pressing on Pokrovsk and other fronts, total of 113 clashes in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:19
Macron: Trump's return would be electroshock pushing Europe to take care of itself and Ukraine
07:57
Trump doesn't want pause, but complete end to war in Ukraine, US secretary of state says
07:17
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day
06:23
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
05:27
Europe "intensively consulting" with US on war in Ukraine – NATO secretary general
05:00
Russia replenished tanks lost in 2024, but future issues loom, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: