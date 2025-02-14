Germany warns against peace "over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans"

Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, has stated that peace in Ukraine should not come "over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans".

Source: Baerbock on Friday, 14 February, at the start of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by Reuters and European Pravda

Details: Baerbock said that "a sham peace – over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans – would gain nothing".

Advertisement:

Quote: "A sham peace would not bring lasting security, neither for the people in Ukraine nor for us in Europe or the United States."

She called for intensive discussions with American and international partners at the Munich Security Conference.

Quote: "Peace will only come through strength. This requires tough and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a strong NATO and progress in Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union."

This remark came after US President Donald Trump raised concerns by calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin and announcing that they had agreed to stop "the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".

Background:

On 13 February, Trump reported that a meeting involving representatives from Ukraine and Russia would be held at the Munich Security Conference.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that upcoming discussions with representatives of the new US administration at the Munich Security Conference will be pivotal for transatlantic cooperation and Europe's security.

Support UP or become our patron!