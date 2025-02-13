Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich

US President Donald Trump has stated that a meeting involving representatives from Ukraine and Russia will take place during the Munich Security Conference.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump's remarks to journalists at the White House on Thursday, 13 February.

Details: Trump was asked about the possibility of Vladimir Putin and other Russian representatives visiting Saudi Arabia, where he had previously proposed a meeting. He responded that such a meeting would happen "eventually".

Quote: "They are having a meeting in Munich tomorrow (14 February). Russia is going to be there with our people. Ukraine is also invited, by the way. I'm not sure exactly who’s going to be there from any country. But high-level people from Russia, Ukraine and the United States."

Details: Russia has not participated in the Munich Security Conference since 2022, and no official announcement has been made regarding the presence of its representatives.

Background:

Earlier, the US president assured that Ukraine would be at the negotiating table for the "end of the war".

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if the US and Russia were to negotiate a settlement to the war without Ukraine's participation, Ukraine would not accept the outcome.

