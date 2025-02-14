Zelenskyy announces visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the coming days. He stated that there will be no meetings with representatives of Russia or the United States during these trips.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists at the Munich Security Conference

Quote: "I have an official visit to the Emirates with my wife, the First Lady, because we have a big humanitarian programme and the question of prisoner exchanges. Secondly, after this immediately, I will visit Saudi Arabia with the same questions and other partnerships with his Royal Highness. This will be in the course of two or three days."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that he has three scheduled meetings with President Erdoğan in Türkiye.

At the same time, he emphasised that no meetings with representatives of Russia or the United States are planned during these visits.

Background: Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as potential locations for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

