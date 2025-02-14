757 bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine
Friday, 14 February 2025, 14:02
The bodies of 757 fallen soldiers were brought back to Ukraine on 14 February.
Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Details: It is worth noting that the returned defenders aut in scuto (on the shield) include fallen warriors from the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia fronts.
In addition, several fallen servicemen were brought from morgues on Russian Federation territory.
Quote: "Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the soldiers as soon as possible".
