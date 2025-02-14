Moldova wants Russia to withdraw troops from Transnistria as part of peace negotiations with Ukraine

Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean believes that Russia can withdraw its troops from Transnistria as part of negotiations on Ukraine and European security.

Source: European Pravda, citing Jurnal TV, a Moldovan TV channel

Details: The Moldovan prime minister was asked what conditions would be necessary for Russia to withdraw its illegally stationed troops from the country.

Quote: "There is now an international context that could lead to Russia withdrawing its troops from the left bank of the Dniester as part of this negotiation process. It may not necessarily happen within a peace negotiation process – that is hard to imagine in the near future – but rather as part of negotiations concerning Ukraine and the new EU security architecture."

More details: Moldova will insist on bringing this issue to the negotiating table, he added. Recean believes that any negotiations currently related to peace or a ceasefire in Ukraine are, in essence, about a new security architecture in Europe.

Background:

Transnistria, where Russian troops have been illegally stationed for over 30 years in violation of Moldova’s sovereignty, remains a source of regional tension.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu previously stated that she hopes for a "geopolitical opportunity" to resolve the Transnistrian conflict.

