Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirms Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 14 February 2025, 17:48
A person in a gas mask. Stock photo

Two laboratories of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have confirmed that Russian troops are using grenades containing prohibited chemical substances in Ukraine.

Source: statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "The OPCW experts, in line with the appropriate procedures, have analysed the materials provided by Ukraine, including four Russian RG-Vo type gas grenades and corresponding soil and grass samples.

As a result, two independent OPCW designated laboratories have confirmed that the evidence provided by Ukraine contains CS substance, which is a part of riot control agents."

Details: This was stated in the conclusions regarding the samples handed over by Ukraine, which serve as evidence of Russia’s violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

The ministry reported that the international community is being constantly informed about Russia's systematic use of dangerous chemical substances against Ukraine, including RG-Vo tear gas grenades.

Quote: "In the period from February 2023 to February 2025, there have been documented 6,129 cases of the use by Russian occupation forces of munitions containing hazardous chemicals, including 2-chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile (CS), chloroacetophenone (CN), as well as chloropicrin and mercaptans (malodorants)."

Details: The ministry highlighted that these actions by Russia represent a gross violation of Article 1.5 of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

Background: In May 2024, the US State Department, in justifying the US sanctions against Russia, indicated that Russian troops used the banned chemical substance chloropicrin against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

