Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that total Russian losses in Kursk Oblast (Russia) have exceeded 48,000 personnel, including around 20,000 killed.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Details: Syrskyi visited Sumy Oblast and presented awards to brigades of the Air Assault Forces as well as units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. He stated that these include troops repelling Russian assaults in Kursk Oblast and conducting their own effective offensive operations.

Quote: "Thanks to these warriors, our northern frontier remains strong. Thanks to them, Ukraine continues to maintain control over hundreds of square kilometres of the aggressor state's territory six months after the start of the Kursk offensive operation, while the enemy continues to suffer significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, enemy losses in Kursk Oblast exceeded 48,000 personnel, with around 20,000 killed."

