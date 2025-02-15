All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 February 2025, 04:01
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine would find it extremely difficult to survive without military support from the United States, both now and after the war ends.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Meet the Press on NBC News, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

Details: Zelenskyy said that continued military support from the US is critically important for Ukraine’s defence and its future. He emphasised that he does not even want to imagine a scenario in which Ukraine is left without a strategic partnership with Washington.

Quote: "Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance. But we will have low chance, low chance, to survive without support of the United States. I think it’s very important, critical."

Details: Zelenskyy also expressed concern that if US military assistance were to stop, Ukraine would remain vulnerable to another large-scale attack by Russia in the future.

He also warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not seek to end the war but rather wants only a temporary ceasefire to regroup his forces and lift international sanctions.

"This is really what he wants. He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire and et cetera," Zelenskyy stated.

