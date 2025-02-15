Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 pieces of Russian military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 856,660 (+1,180) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,068 (+11) tanks;

tanks; 20,927 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,174 (+59) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,283 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,067 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

25,341 (+117) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

37,379 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,747 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

