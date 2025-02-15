Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 15 February 2025, 07:16
Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 pieces of Russian military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 856,660 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 10,068 (+11) tanks;
- 20,927 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,174 (+59) artillery systems;
- 1,283 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,067 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 25,341 (+117) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 37,379 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,747 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
