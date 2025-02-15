All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 February 2025, 07:16
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 pieces of Russian military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 856,660 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 10,068 (+11) tanks;
  • 20,927 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,174 (+59) artillery systems;
  • 1,283 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,067 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 25,341 (+117) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 37,379 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,747 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

CasualtiesRussiaRussian Armed ForcesGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
All News
Casualties
Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video
757 bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:31
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
09:09
US secretary of state explained why Trump's call with Zelenskyy was shorter than call with Putin
09:03
Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target
08:43
Drones attack Russia overnight: explosions near oil refinery, industrial facility catches fire – video
07:16
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
07:03
Russian occupation administration in Crimea force children to produce parts for Russian weapons – National Resistance Center
06:28
War in Ukraine could become "Afghanistan" for EU – Orbán
05:15
ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader
04:01
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
03:03
Macron: only Ukrainians can lead peace talks, France will help
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: