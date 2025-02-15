Drones attack Russia overnight: explosions near oil refinery, industrial facility catches fire – video

Unidentified drones attacked the Russian cities of Rostov, Novomoskovsk and Engels on the night of 14-15 February. An industrial facility caught fire in Russia's Kaluga Oblast. Moreover, an oil refinery in Volgograd was hit by a drone.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet; video posted by Russians on social media

Details: Seven Russian airports were reported to have temporarily suspended operations at night due to the attack by Ukrainian drones. These are the airports of Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Grozny, Kaluga, Saratov and Ulyanovsk.

Andrei Bocharov, the governor of Volgograd Oblast, wrote that the wreckage of one of the drones fell on the roof of a residential building and injured one person.

Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga Oblast, said that a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial company after the UAV crashed.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 40 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russian territory overnight. 17 of them were targeting Volgograd Oblast, 12 – Kaluga Oblast, 9 – Rostov Oblast and 2 – Saratov Oblast.

