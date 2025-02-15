AP: Europe plans to send forces to Ukraine, met with Zelenskyy last year

A meeting took place last year at the NATO secretary general's residence, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives from other European countries, to discuss the deployment of troops from partner nations on Ukrainian territory.

Source: The Associated Press

Details: In December 2024, after Donald Trump was elected US President, a group of leaders and ministers met with Ukrainian President Zelensky at NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's residence in Brussels.

The meeting included representatives from the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and senior EU officials.

The discussion focused on a proposal made by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in 2024, which had faced criticism at the time.

The publication notes that the composition and role of peacekeeping forces will depend on the terms of the peace treaty and other factors.

For example, Italy has constitutional restrictions on the use of its armed forces, the Netherlands requires parliamentary approval, and Germany also needs parliamentary consent, while Poland is being "cautious".

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur stated in an interview that "we are in a very early stage".

He emphasised that it is "critical" for European allies to understand the future front line in Ukraine before developing a concrete plan, despite ongoing discussions and rumours.

Pevkur added that if Russia and Ukraine reduce their forces along the front to "a couple of thousand" on each side, it would not be a problem for Europe to send troops. However, he noted that it would be much more difficult if the conflict is still "boiling."

The composition and role of the peacekeeping forces will depend on the terms of the peace agreement. If Russia and Ukraine can reach an agreement during negotiations, fewer security measures and a smaller force may be required.

However, experts and officials warn that under current conditions, European allies would need to deploy a large and powerful force, rather than a smaller peacekeeping contingent like the UN's "blue helmets".

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds highlighted the need for training Ukrainian soldiers and investing in Ukraine's defence industry.

The nature of the peace agreement will determine the size and location of the European contingent. Zelenskyy has insisted on a force of at least 100,000 to 150,000 troops, while media have speculated about a smaller contingent of 30,000 to 40,000. However, diplomats and officials have not confirmed these figures.

Nearly all agree that some form of "American support" will be necessary. At NATO headquarters on Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined the conditions under which the US might agree to send forces to provide Ukraine with "robust security guarantees to ensure that the war will not begin again", though no mention was made of sending American troops.

