All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

French arms company Thales to open a joint venture in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 June 2024, 18:36
French arms company Thales to open a joint venture in Ukraine
Stock photo: Wikipedia

At the Eurosatory show, the French arms giant Thales has signed three agreements with the Ukrainian defence sector on behalf of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Source: Thales reported this in a press release on 19 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French firm's two agreements relate to one of the enterprises of the Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (also known as Ukroboronprom, a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine).

Advertisement:

The first agreement indicates Thales' desire to form a joint venture in Ukraine to produce electronic warfare equipment, tactical communications equipment, air defence systems, and radars.

The second arrangement is for electronic warfare, under which Thales will provide substantial maintenance, testing, and specialised equipment training in Ukraine.

Thales has inked a separate, third agreement with Ukrainian drone manufacturer FRDM to jointly develop and build an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of carrying and shooting munitions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These agreements aim to strengthen operational support of Ukrainian Armed forces front-line operations and reinforce local defence capability," Thales commented.

Thales, a firm partially controlled by the French government and fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation, is the European leader in air defence radar production and the world's third largest after Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Last year, Ukraine signed a memorandum with the company on the supply of two GM-200 radars.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weaponswarFrance
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
weapons
French far-right leader opposes transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine
US focuses on air capability coalition for Ukraine – Pentagon
Austrian chancellor, unlike defence minister, believes Ukraine's attacks on Russia with Western-supplied weapons are permissible
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: