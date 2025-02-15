Zelenskyy is not sure Trump will meet with him before Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no assurances from US President Donald Trump that their meeting will precede Trump's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy during a panel discussion, answering a question from American presenter Christiane Amanpour, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether he had any reason to hope for a meeting with Donald Trump before Trump talked to Putin, Zelenskyy replied that he did not and then tried to change the subject.

"We have our plan, of course. It’s our country; that’s why it’s our plan," Zelenskyy insisted, after which the host asked again that she was interested in the order of the meetings – who would be the first to formulate the position of the US president.

Zelenskyy again changed the subject but assured her that both he and Trump were interested in meeting, as the idea had been raised several times during their last phone call.

"I think I said it first that we have to meet," he added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that he expects to hold talks with Trump as soon as possible. "We have to meet urgently if we really want to stop [the war – ed.]," he added, without specifying the likely date of such talks.

Background:

As reported earlier, Zelenskyy said that he was ready to talk to Trump about everything, including NATO, but there are red lines.

He also said that Trump did not mention Europe as a negotiator in his conversation with him.

