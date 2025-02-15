Zelenskyy says Trump did not mention Europe as negotiator in conversation with him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will never agree to any agreements that were made without its participation and that the same rule should apply to the whole of Europe. Moreover, Zelenskyy has noted that US President Donald Trump never mentioned that America needed Europe at the negotiating table during his conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement."

"No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe. Europe must have a seat at the table when decisions about Europe are being made. Anything else is zero. If we’re left out of negotiations about our own future, then we all lose."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "wants one-on-one talks with America – just like before the war, when they met in Switzerland and looked like to carve up the world".

Zelenskyy said that in order for the US to need Europe as an ally, Europe "needs a single voice – not a dozen different ones".

He noted that a few days ago, Trump told him about his conversation with Putin.

"Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot. The old days are over – when America supported Europe just because it always had," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Background:

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun preparing a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced that he had instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the talks with Russia.

On 14 February, Zelenskyy met with US Vice President JD Vance. At the time, the US vice president said that Washington was seeking a lasting solution to the war.

