Peace agreement without Ukraine and Europe impossible, Dutch PM says

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has met with Ukraineʼs President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Details: Dick Schoof on X (Twitter)

Details: The Dutch PM assured Zelenskyy of his country's continued support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes".

Quote from Dick Schoof: "We want peace through strength, not war through weakness. For a lasting peace in Ukraine, with robust security guarantees, and for the security of Europe as a whole, Ukraine must be able to negotiate from the strongest possible position."

Details: Dick Schoof also added that both Ukraine and Europe must have a seat at the table.

Quote from Dick Schoof: "A bad deal without the involvement of Ukraine and Europe is not an option. That would reward Russian aggression and invite further aggression further down the line. Russia must not emerge from this war as the victor."

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that his meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister had focused on united diplomacy, the development of reliable security guarantees, the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defence needs.

Quote from Dick Schoof: "We also talked about the support of our citizens who were forced to leave Ukraine because of Russian aggression. I am grateful to the Netherlands for the joint work within the Ramstein framework [Ukraine Defence Contact Group] and for the fact that aid to Ukraine has not been reduced after three years of war."

Background:

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun preparing a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced that he had instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the talks with Russia.

The US president assured that Ukraine would be a participant in future negotiations on the "end of the war."

