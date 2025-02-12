All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump says he spoke with Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:58
Trump says he spoke with Putin

US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 12 February.

Source: CNN, citing a source; Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that during a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Putin, they discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects".

Advertisement:

According to Trump, he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," he added.

Trump also announced that he had instructed US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to "lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful".

"I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!" the US president concluded.

Background: 

  • Trump has repeatedly spoken about his desire to talk to Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to "resolve" the war in Ukraine.
  • Before that, reports indicated that the first contacts between the Russians and the Trump administration regarding Ukraine had been made.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
Kremlin shares its version of Trump's call with Putin
Zelenskyy is sure Trump has no oven-ready peace plan yet
RECENT NEWS
20:22
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
20:21
Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with Trump
20:07
Third underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia, capable of withstanding guided aerial bombs and missile strikes
20:04
Poland says Kyiv shouldn't expect NATO invitation after Pentagon chief's remarks
19:45
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine isn't in NATO, it will build NATO on its territory
19:40
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
19:37
Zelenskyy: 10 Patriot missiles worth US$30 million used to shoot down 6 Russian ballistic missiles
19:22
Kremlin shares its version of Trump's call with Putin
19:04
Zelenskyy concerned about US politicians' statements on achieving peace in Ukraine
18:58
Trump says he spoke with Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: