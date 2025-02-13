Trump says Ukraine will participate in "peace negotiations"

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukraine will be a participant in future negotiations on the "end of the war".

Source: European Pravda

Details: Speaking to reporters at the White House on 13 February, Trump was asked whether Ukrainians would be included in the upcoming "peace negotiations" his administration is set to hold with Russia. "Of course, they will," Trump responded.

Advertisement:

"They are part of it. We would have Ukraine, we would have Russia and other people will be involved as well," he added, without specifying whom he meant.

Trump also referenced his recent conversations with both Putin and Zelenskyy, calling them "good".

Quote: "Somebody said I should have called Zelenskyy first. But I don't think so. We have to find out whether or not Russia wants to make a deal. I know Zelenskyy wants to make a deal because he told me that. Now I know that Russia wants to make a deal."

Background:

On the evening of 12 February, Donald Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader and announced that they plan to meet. Following that, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that any peace deal to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, made behind the backs of Ukraine and Europe, is doomed to fail.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that if the US and Russia negotiate an end to the war without Ukraine’s participation, Ukraine will not accept such an agreement.

Support UP or become our patron!