Zelenskyy and Norwegian PM discuss cooperation in arms production

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting focused on the efforts needed to establish a just and lasting peace.

"A key focus was on Ukraine’s arms production, particularly long-range missiles and drones. Norway is already directly investing in our domestic defence industry, and we agreed to continue this cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Norway for all its assistance to Ukraine and said he hopes the amount of defence support will increase in the course of the year.

Background:

Norway recently announced that it is joining the Drone Coalition.

In addition, Norway has announced its intention to provide Ukraine with additional air defence equipment worth NOK 1.2 billion (almost US$107 million).

For reference: The drone coalition, which provides Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles, was established in 2023 and is led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

