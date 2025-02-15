Scholz and Zelenskyy sign agreement on advice centres for Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have signed an agreement on the opening of advice centres for Ukrainian refugees. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Details: The German Ministry of Internal Affairs said the centres, known as "unity hubs", are designed to support Ukrainians, particularly in finding work in both Germany and Ukraine, and to help those who want to return to their homeland.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has announced that one such hub will shortly open in Berlin.

The German Interior Ministry noted that the centres will serve as "important points of contact for Ukrainians" in terms of their potential return to their homeland, as well as providing employment advice, language courses and educational programmes.

The ministry said over 1.25 million Ukrainians have fled to Germany since Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

More than 360,000 of them are under 18, and over 60% of adult refugees are women.

The German government recently began discussions on limiting aid to Ukrainian refugees.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that unemployed Ukrainians in Germany should be encouraged to look for work or return home.

