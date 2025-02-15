All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Scholz and Zelenskyy sign agreement on advice centres for Ukrainian refugees

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 15 February 2025, 19:05
Scholz and Zelenskyy sign agreement on advice centres for Ukrainian refugees
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have signed an agreement on the opening of advice centres for Ukrainian refugees. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German TV news channel n-tv

Details: The German Ministry of Internal Affairs said the centres, known as "unity hubs", are designed to support Ukrainians, particularly in finding work in both Germany and Ukraine, and to help those who want to return to their homeland.

Advertisement:

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has announced that one such hub will shortly open in Berlin.

The German Interior Ministry noted that the centres will serve as "important points of contact for Ukrainians" in terms of their potential return to their homeland, as well as providing employment advice, language courses and educational programmes.

The ministry said over 1.25 million Ukrainians have fled to Germany since Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

More than 360,000 of them are under 18, and over 60% of adult refugees are women.

Background:

  • The German government recently began discussions on limiting aid to Ukrainian refugees.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that unemployed Ukrainians in Germany should be encouraged to look for work or return home.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyScholz
Advertisement:
Russia reports its Foreign Minister's conversation with US Secretary of State
Media report Trump administration officials travelling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want that
Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 lines, says Zelenskyy 
Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe
"US proposed Ukraine grant 50% ownership of mineral resources, Zelenskyy refused – NBC News"
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Alliance between Europe and US cannot be lost
Zelenskyy invites Trump envoy Kellogg to front lines so he can see the reality
Zelenskyy: Ukraine open to discussing US military presence beyond infantry
RECENT NEWS
22:34
Russia reports its Foreign Minister's conversation with US Secretary of State
21:47
Media report Trump administration officials travelling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
20:39
G7 countries agree to connect sanctions against Russia to course of peace talks
20:00
Zelenskyy talks to Scholz about security guarantees and Europe's role in peacekeeping
19:55
Polish Foreign Minister considers Trump's call to Putin a mistake
19:30
Zelenskyy: Alliance between Europe and US cannot be lost
19:05
Scholz and Zelenskyy sign agreement on advice centres for Ukrainian refugees
18:52
Zelenskyy invites Trump envoy Kellogg to front lines so he can see the reality
18:34
Zelenskyy: Ukraine open to discussing US military presence beyond infantry
18:19
Zelenskyy: I haven't agreed to sign US minerals agreement – it's not ready yet
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: