Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific

Ukrainian Defence Industry (also known as Ukroboronprom, a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Danish company Weibel Scientific on 15 February.

Details: The signing ceremony took place at the Munich Security Conference.

Quote from Ukroboronprom: "This will strengthen Ukraine's defence capability and contribute to the deeper integration of the domestic defence industry into the European defence-industrial and innovation base."

Details: The cooperation with Danish arms manufacturers includes the possibility of establishing maintenance and repair services for Weibel’s advanced radar solutions in Ukraine, joint development of new technologies, creation of a joint venture, collaboration with educational institutions in Denmark and Ukraine and more.

Quote: "This partnership will not only help meet the urgent needs of the defence forces today but also contribute to the further development of our radar industry. It involves the possibility of developing new radar stations that combine battlefield-tested solutions with advanced technologies," Oleh Huliak, CEO of Ukroboronprom, stated.

For reference: Weibel Scientific is a Danish company specialising in the development and production of radar stations that use continuous wave signal emission.

Background: Ukrainian Defence Industry and the French company Thales International SAS, specialising in the development of information systems for the aerospace and defence sectors, signed an agreement to create a joint venture.

