No meetings with Russians planned until war-ending plan is in place, Ukrainian President's Office chief says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 16:14
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has stated that there have been no meetings between the Ukrainian and Russian representatives and none are scheduled until a plan to end the war is developed.

Source: Yermak on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yermak noted that during the Munich Security Conference "a lot has happened that may indicate progress in developing a plan to end the war".

Additionally, he emphasised that "all reports of meetings with Russians are fake".

Quote: "There have been no meetings, and none are scheduled until we develop a plan. The president has given clear answers to these questions."

Details: Yermak stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that any agreement reached without Ukraine’s involvement will not be accepted.

Quote: "We have new stages of negotiations ahead. And we will continue to stand by Ukraine’s key interests – a just peace." 

Background:

  • Senior officials from the United States and Russia will meet next week in Saudi Arabia to prepare the ground for a potential summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin by the end of the month.
  • On 15 February, Zelenskyy said he was unaware of an invitation to Saudi Arabia and expressed concern that the plan was developed outside Kyiv's control.
  • The Saudi authorities invited representatives from the US, Russia, and Ukraine to a meeting in Riyadh. According to Bloomberg's sources, the talks are being convened by Saudi National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.
  • A Ukrainian official told Politico that reports of Saudi-led negotiations came as a surprise to Kyiv and that there are currently no plans to send a Ukrainian delegation.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin is assembling a team of heavyweight negotiators with decades of experience in high-level diplomacy to engage with representatives of the US president, who is seeking to broker a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

