All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU Council and Commission presidents along with NATO secretary general to attend emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 18:33
EU Council and Commission presidents along with NATO secretary general to attend emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Council President, European Commission President and NATO Secretary General will attend an urgent meeting of European leaders, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in response to recent actions by the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding the war in Ukraine.

Source: EU Council representative, speaking to journalists on 16 February in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The EU Council representative stated that the meeting aims to initiate consultations among European leaders on the situation in Ukraine and European security issues.

Advertisement:

The representative revealed that European Council President António Costa will participate in the meeting convened by President Macron on Monday, 17 February in Paris. 

The meeting will also be attended by the heads of government of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, along with the president of the European Commission and the NATO secretary general.

Their discussions reportedly may then continue in other formats to unite all partners interested in peace and security in Europe.

The meeting is set to take place at the Élysée Palace in the second half of Monday.

Background: 

  • French President Emmanuel Macron announced an emergency summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Europe's security.
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski earlier confirmed the information regarding the summit, expressing expectations that European leaders would "very seriously" address the challenges posed by US President Donald Trump.
  • Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the US has asked European leaders what they need from Washington to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Explosion in Mykolaiv kills three members of Ukrainian Demining Services
All News
RECENT NEWS
22:04
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
21:26
Zelenskyy begins visit to UAE to secure release of more Ukrainians from Russian captivity – video
21:18
Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv has totally destroyed heating plant's power generation
21:00
Zelenskyy outlines security guarantees Ukraine needs from allies
20:14
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
20:00
One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
19:53
US State Secretary: Next few weeks and days will determine whether Putin's interest in peace is serious
19:24
Trump administration aims to secure ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
19:06
Zelenskyy appeals to US on mineral resources: Help us with defence, and we will make money from this together
18:49
Zelenskyy: I would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be Trump's priority
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: