EU Council and Commission presidents along with NATO secretary general to attend emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris

The European Council President, European Commission President and NATO Secretary General will attend an urgent meeting of European leaders, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in response to recent actions by the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding the war in Ukraine.

Source: EU Council representative, speaking to journalists on 16 February in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The EU Council representative stated that the meeting aims to initiate consultations among European leaders on the situation in Ukraine and European security issues.

The representative revealed that European Council President António Costa will participate in the meeting convened by President Macron on Monday, 17 February in Paris.

The meeting will also be attended by the heads of government of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, along with the president of the European Commission and the NATO secretary general.

Their discussions reportedly may then continue in other formats to unite all partners interested in peace and security in Europe.

The meeting is set to take place at the Élysée Palace in the second half of Monday.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an emergency summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Europe's security.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski earlier confirmed the information regarding the summit, expressing expectations that European leaders would "very seriously" address the challenges posed by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the US has asked European leaders what they need from Washington to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine.

