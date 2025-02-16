All Sections
Reuters: US asks Europeans what they need for Ukraine security guarantees

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 18:28
Reuters: US asks Europeans what they need for Ukraine security guarantees
American flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

In a letter addressed to European countries requesting proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine, the United States also asked its allies what they would need from Washington to implement such measures.

Source: Reuters, which reviewed the document, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Media reports on Saturday, 15 February, indicated that the US sent European governments a document asking what contributions they could make to Ukraine’s security guarantees.

However, the full text reviewed by the agency shows that the US also inquired about what European states would need from Washington to be able to contribute. This aspect is expected to be welcomed by many European governments, which have made it clear that they can only provide security guarantees with US support.

Quote: "What, if any, US support requirements would your government consider necessary for its participation in these security arrangements? Specifically, which short-term and long-term resources do you think will be required from the US?," one of the questions reads.

Details: Two European diplomats said discussions are still ongoing on how European capitals will respond. Some believe that Europe should provide a collective response. Several European leaders, including those of the UK and Germany, are set to meet in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit on Ukraine.

The document also asks which European and/or third countries they believe could or would want to participate in such an agreement, and whether their nations would be willing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement.

Quote: "If third country military forces were to be deployed to Ukraine as part of a peace arrangement, what would you consider to be the necessary size of such a European-led force? How and where would these forces be deployed, and for how long?," the document states.

Details: Europeans were also asked what actions the US, allies, and partners should be prepared for if Russia attacks these forces.

Quote: "What additional capabilities, equipment and maintenance sustainment options is your Government prepared to provide to Ukraine to improve its negotiating hand and increase pressure on Russia?," another question in the survey asks.

Details: It also inquires about what measures European governments would be willing to take to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Background: During the Munich Security Conference, Keith Kellogg, US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, stated that the American position on "peace talks" includes Ukraine’s participation, but the US does not see a role for European representatives there.

