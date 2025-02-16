France confirms emergency summit on Ukraine to be held in Paris

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency summit of European leaders on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the security of Europe.

Source: French daily newspaper Le Figaro; France Inter radio; Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French president will gather "the main European countries" in Paris on Monday to discuss "European security", Barrot confirmed on the air of France Inter radio. He did not specify which leaders would take part.

Advertisement:

Five European diplomats said the meeting would be attended by France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain and Denmark, representing the Baltic and Nordic states.

Barrot spoke a day after US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, surprised Europe by saying it would not have a seat at the negotiating table to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Background:

Earlier, the summit convened by Macron was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. He expressed expectations that European leaders would discuss the problems created by US President Donald Trump "very seriously".

The EU states say a peace deal with Russia without the involvement of Europe is not an option.

Support UP or become our patron!