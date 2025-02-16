All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

France confirms emergency summit on Ukraine to be held in Paris

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 16 February 2025, 14:48
France confirms emergency summit on Ukraine to be held in Paris
Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: X

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency summit of European leaders on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the security of Europe.

Source: French daily newspaper Le Figaro; France Inter radio; Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French president will gather "the main European countries" in Paris on Monday to discuss "European security", Barrot confirmed on the air of France Inter radio. He did not specify which leaders would take part.

Advertisement:

Five European diplomats said the meeting would be attended by France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain and Denmark, representing the Baltic and Nordic states.

Barrot spoke a day after US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, surprised Europe by saying it would not have a seat at the negotiating table to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Background:

  • Earlier, the summit convened by Macron was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. He expressed expectations that European leaders would discuss the problems created by US President Donald Trump "very seriously".
  • The EU states say a peace deal with Russia without the involvement of Europe is not an option.

Support UP or become our patron!

FranceUkraineRusso-Ukrainian warEurope
Advertisement:
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Zelenskyy on Russians attacking Mykolaiv: Those who genuinely seek peace do not act this way
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process
IAEA gives statement regarding Russian drone strike on Chornobyl
All News
France
Ukrainian Defence Industry to establish joint venture with French defence group
French Foreign Ministry recalls failure of Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, calls for greater efforts for peace
French Armed Forces video shows Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000 aircraft – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
18:28
Reuters: US asks Europeans what they need for Ukraine security guarantees
17:51
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
17:43
Russians reduce activity on front line: 79 combat clashes occurred by 16:00 – General Staff
17:30
Polish Foreign Minister: Trump's envoy presented US negotiation tactics that give "hope"
17:08
White House calls Zelenskyy "short-sighted" in rejecting agreement with US
16:56
Finnish president comes up with idea to ensure EU is not sidelined in Ukraine's peace talks
16:52
Rheinmetall ammunition plant in Ukraine to start operations in 2026
16:37
Zelenskyy on Russians attacking Mykolaiv: Those who genuinely seek peace do not act this way
16:18
Russians assault Kursk Oblast with convoy flying red flags – video
16:14
No meetings with Russians planned until war-ending plan is in place, Ukrainian President's Office chief says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: