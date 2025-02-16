All Sections
US State Secretary: Next few weeks and days will determine whether Putin's interest in peace is serious

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 16 February 2025, 19:53
Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the next few weeks and days will determine whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is genuinely interested in peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Rubio in an interview with CBS News

Quote: "I know President Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin last week, and in it, Vladimir Putin expressed his interest in peace, and the President expressed his desire to see an end to this conflict in a way that was enduring and that protected Ukrainian sovereignty, and that was an enduring peace, not that we're going to have another invasion in three or four years. That's a good call. 

Now, obviously it has to be followed up by action, so the next few weeks and days will determine whether it's serious or not. Ultimately, one phone call does not make peace." 

Details: Rubio was asked whether he actually believes that Vladimir Putin is willing to negotiate and make concessions to end the war.

He said this is the first step in the process, but "we have a long ways to go".

Quote: "Again, one call doesn't make it, one meeting wouldn't make it. There's a lot of work to be done. But you know, even the longest journey begins with the first step. So we'll see what happens from here, hopefully good things." 

More details: Rubio mentioned that he would also be in Saudi Arabia, where Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy to the Middle East, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are heading on Sunday, 16 February for talks with Russian officials.

The upcoming negotiations in Saudi Arabia will be some of the first high-level, in-person talks between Russian and American officials in many years. They will precede a face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

