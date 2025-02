Entrance sign to the city of Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian attacks on Kherson have caused power outages.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Power supply is partially absent in the Dniprovskyi and Tsentralnyi districts. The situation is difficult in the Korabelnyi district."

Details: Mrochko said power engineers are gradually repairing the damage.

