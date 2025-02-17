Ukraine's former president on his desire to become president again: I was misunderstood

Petro Poroshenko, the fifth President of Ukraine and MP of the European Solidarity party, claims that his response to Al Jazeera's question about his presidential ambitions was misunderstood.

Source: Poroshenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I may have phrased my answer wrongly in the interview with Al Jazeera, but it was absolutely clear: yes, I am going to run for election – as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Ukraine. That’s conditional on Ukraine becoming a member of the EU. It was trolling or a joke, if you like, but that was my answer, and I can confirm it now."

Details: Poroshenko describes the presidency as a "career crisis" and adds that he has already held all possible positions, with no higher office left to attain. Therefore, he says he has no "no desire or motivation to get to any position at any cost".

Background: On 2 April 2024, in an interview with Al Jazeera, Poroshenko was asked whether he still had presidential ambitions. He responded: "If you ask me if I plan to participate in the next elections, then yes. But first, for these elections, we need to have a victory. And secondly, I am absolutely convinced that I will participate in the elections in the European Parliament."

