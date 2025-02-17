All Sections
Russian forces failed to secure positions on islands near Kherson eight times last week

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 February 2025, 16:23
The city of Kherson on the DeepState map. The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: Screenshot

Russian forces attempted to conduct eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near the city of Kherson last week. Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled these attacks, killing 135 Russian soldiers and destroying 53 units of military equipment.

Source: Lieutenant Pavlo Drohal, spokesperson for the Kherson Operational and Tactical Group in a video briefing of Kherson Oblast Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy is not giving up on their intention to secure positions in the island zone at the mouth of the Dnipro River. In particular, eight assault attempts were recorded last week. All attempts by the occupiers were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The enemy's losses amounted to 135 Russian invaders killed and wounded. Additionally, 53 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed."

Details: Drohal stated that Russian forces carried out 551 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and civilian infrastructure in the area of responsibility of the Kherson Operational and Tactical Group between 10 and 16 February. Additionally, the Russians launched two airstrikes and one missile strike.

Russian troops continue to actively use UAVs of various types and modifications. A total of 1,965 UAV uses were recorded, with 814 occurring within the Kherson hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Using radio-electronic warfare systems, 1,562 FPV UAVs were destroyed or suppressed, including 744 FPV UAVs within the Kherson hromada.

