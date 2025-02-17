US security guarantee is only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, UK PM says

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the importance of US participation in future security guarantees for Ukraine, calling them the "only way" to effectively deter Russia.

Source: Sky News, citing Starmer after a meeting of European leaders in Paris on 17 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a conversation with journalists, Starmer reiterated his willingness to consider the potential deployment of British troops to Ukraine if a "peace agreement" is reached but emphasised that this should occur with the backing of the United States.

"A US guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again," he emphasised.

The UK prime minister confirmed that he would travel to Washington next week to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss what we see as the key elements of a lasting peace".

Starmer also announced talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in the coming days" and expressed hope that his visit to the US would be followed by new talks with European allies.

Background:

An emergency summit convened by French President Emmanuel Macron took place in Paris on the evening of 17 February.

The summit took place after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, stated that Washington did not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

