All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US security guarantee is only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, UK PM says

Oleh PavliukMonday, 17 February 2025, 22:30
US security guarantee is only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, UK PM says
Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the importance of US participation in future security guarantees for Ukraine, calling them the "only way" to effectively deter Russia.

Source: Sky News, citing Starmer after a meeting of European leaders in Paris on 17 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a conversation with journalists, Starmer reiterated his willingness to consider the potential deployment of British troops to Ukraine if a "peace agreement" is reached but emphasised that this should occur with the backing of the United States.

Advertisement:

"A US guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again," he emphasised.

The UK prime minister confirmed that he would travel to Washington next week to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss what we see as the key elements of a lasting peace".

Starmer also announced talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in the coming days" and expressed hope that his visit to the US would be followed by new talks with European allies.

Background:

  • An emergency summit convened by French President Emmanuel Macron took place in Paris on the evening of 17 February.
  • The summit took place after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, stated that Washington did not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Support UP or become our patron!

ceasefireUSARusso-Ukrainian warUK
Advertisement:
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
Ship violating sanctions by transporting Russian oil to Europe struck by explosion in Italy
Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit
Sanctions, Zelenskyy, and the prospect of a jail term: an interview with Petro Poroshenko
Zelenskyy: Ukraine was unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Ukraine's former president on his desire to become president again: I was misunderstood
All News
ceasefire
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
US State Secretary: Next few weeks and days will determine whether Putin's interest in peace is serious
Trump administration aims to secure ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
23:11
Zelenskyy: US saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin
22:53
Russia is real threat to Europe's security, we need to rearm, Danish PM says
22:49
Ship violating sanctions by transporting Russian oil to Europe struck by explosion in Italy
22:30
US security guarantee is only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, UK PM says
22:26
EXPLAINERHow the US tried to push a burdensome resource deal on Ukraine and why it failed
22:04
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive on official visit to Türkiye
21:35
Emergency workers, police officers and local military administration head injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy stands firm against exclusion of NATO membership for Kyiv from peace talks
20:57
Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: