US does not envision Europeans participating in peace talks with Russia

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 February 2025, 15:48
US does not envision Europeans participating in peace talks with Russia
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US position on the peace talks foresees Ukraine's participation, but other European representatives are not included.

Source: General Keith Kellogg at the Ukrainian Lunch organised by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, a Ukrainian charity organisation, at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question about the participation of Ukraine and Europe in future peace talks, he repeatedly assured that Ukraine will and should be a participant in the negotiations.

Quote from Keith Kellogg: "The United States has never said that Ukrainians should be excluded from the discussion."

Details: However, Kellogg did not mention the participation of representatives of other European states. When asked by the host of the meeting to explain what this meant, Kellogg said that he was a "realist." Although he was not against the participation of European politicians in the negotiations, he did not consider it necessary to involve those who were "part of the problem".

Quote from Keith Kellogg: "Recall Minsk-2 – there were a bunch of European leaders there, and they failed terribly."

Background:

