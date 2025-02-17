All Sections
Russia is real threat to Europe's security, we need to rearm, Danish PM says

Oleh PavliukMonday, 17 February 2025, 22:53
Mette Frederiksen. Stock photo: Getty Images

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged the international community to prevent Russia from moving its aggression beyond Ukraine.

Source: Frederiksen in a comment to reporters after an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris on 17 February, as reported by European Pravda, citing Danish public broadcaster DR

Details: Frederiksen stated that further investment in defence is the central message of the European leaders' meeting.

"Russia is a real threat to the security of all of Europe and, therefore, to our freedom, so the most important message tonight is the need to rearm," she said.

"We have to rearm in Denmark, we have to rearm in Europe and we have to do it to prevent Russia from moving the war from Ukraine to other European countries," she added.

Background:

  • Frederiksen's statements echo Danish intelligence estimates suggesting that if the war in Ukraine ends, Russia could be ready for a large-scale war in Europe in about five years.
  • For his part, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of US participation in future security guarantees for Ukraine, calling them "the only way" to effectively deter Russia.

