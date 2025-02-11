All Sections
Denmark's intelligence: Russia could be ready for war with Europe in 5 years

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 16:38
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia could be ready for a large-scale war in Europe within the next five years if the war in Ukraine were to end or freeze, and NATO refrains from rearming.

Source: DR, citing an assessment by the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (FE), as reported by European Pravda

Denmark's intelligence warns that the military threat from Russia is expected to grow in the coming years.

One of the key reasons for the possibility of a major war in Europe, according to the Danish intelligence assessment, is that alongside its military actions in Ukraine, Russia has embarked on a "major rebuilding and reform of its armed forces".

Over the past year, these efforts have shifted from restoration to "an intensified military buildup aimed at waging war against NATO", the report states.

Quote: "Russia has already enhanced its military capacity through the modernisation of equipment and a significant increase in military production."

The Danish intelligence service also notes that Russia is now able to allocate resources for armament against NATO, "largely due to the financial and material support it receives from external sources".

Should the fighting in Ukraine cease, Russia would likely be able to launch a local war against one of its neighbouring countries within approximately six months, the report suggests.

In about two years, Russia could pose a real threat to one or more NATO countries, positioning itself for a regional war against several countries in the Baltic Sea region, according to the assessment.

Five years from now, Russia could be prepared for a large-scale war on the European continent without US involvement.

However, these timeframes assume that NATO will not be rearming at the same pace as Russia.

Background:

  • Recently, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that he still sees the possibility of Russia attempting to attack NATO countries in 2029-2030. 
  • Last summer, Pistorius emphasised the need for NATO to be prepared for war by 2029.

Support UP or become our patron!

defence intelligenceDenmarkwar
