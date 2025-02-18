Total of 139 combat clashes over past day, 55 of them on Pokrovsk front

Ukrainian soldier in kikimora suit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 139 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians most frequently attacking near the city of Pokrovsk and on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 February

Quote: "Updated information indicates that yesterday [on 17 February], the enemy conducted a missile strike and 71 airstrikes, using two missiles and dropping 99 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy fired on [Ukrainian positions] over 5,000 times, including 93 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,923 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to advance near the city of Vovchansk twice but failed.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Topoli, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to break through near the settlements of Zarichne and Yampolivka six times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the city of Chasiv Yar six times.

On the Toretsk front, five Russian attacks were recorded near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 55 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Udnachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Yasenove, Ulakly, Andriivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novosilka, Rivnopil, Novyi Komar and towards Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka twice but failed to advance.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 27 airstrikes, using 30 guided bombs, and fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 573 times, including 11 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive actions on the other fronts.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

